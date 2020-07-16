I read with interest your front-page article (July 9, 2020 edition of The Other Paper) entitled “Market Street Reconstruction Named VT Project of the Year.” Though I’m very happy that the Market Street reconstruction was selected, nowhere in your article, which talks of the current state and history of Market Street, is there even a mention of Rick Marcotte Central School, the address of which is 200 Market Street. The school has been an integral resident on the road (it does sit between Market Street and Williston Road – but its address is Market Street, its main entrance is on Market Street, and it’s parking lot is accessed from Market Street) for a very long time. It’s an important community building, and I believe any mention of a City Center and any article about Market Street is very remiss in not mentioning this important building.
Elaine Cissi
South Burlington
