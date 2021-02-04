To the Editor:
I grew up in Barre and, like too many young Vermonters, I left the state after high school to pursue my career. Coming back to Vermont when my dad died wasn’t part of my plan and was an unexpected choice 17 years ago.
Looking back now, it was one of the best choices I’ve ever made.
Today, Roland and I are advocating for other people. South Burlington city officials and fellow residents, please support more housing in our community. Vermont is full of attractive communities, so when someone chooses South Burlington we win. But lack of housing here means many Vermonters, and hopeful Vermonters, find our city’s doors closed. In short, they just don’t feel welcome here.
Our IT business hires professionals from across the digital skills landscape — computer technicians, engineers, software developers, finance, sales, marketing, logistics, executives — all contributing to the rich diversity of their communities and paying taxes from healthy wages. However, we often hear that our team can’t afford to live here, where they work.
Their kids can’t attend our schools, they don’t shop at our stores regularly, they’re stuck in their cars on 89 in long commutes. We currently have more than 60 open positions globally, most right here in South Burlington. But our city, home to the airport — Vermont’s gateway to the world — feels intentionally closed to people from across the economic spectrum.
South Burlington residents and officials, please help us bring our team closer to their work if they choose. Help people leave their cars behind, and hop on our bike paths and buses. Let’s give the planet a break.
Let’s fill our schools with kids and bring greater diversity to our city. Working together, let’s welcome new neighbors from all walks of life with homes that fit their needs and their budgets.
Lisa Groeneveld
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.