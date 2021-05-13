To the Editor:
The following was shared with the South Burlington Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 11, submitted before press time by the South Burlington Land Trust.
In a little over a week at the Public Hearing on Thursday, May 20, residents will have the opportunity to comment on proposed changes to South Burlington’s land development regulations.
That is why — for the fourth time — we are asking the planning commission to produce simple paper maps showing the new areas that would be protected under the draft regulations and the areas that would lose protection.
Despite reading the draft text and reviewing the electronic interactive maps, we still cannot see the areas in the city where the city staff say an additional 974 acres of land will be protected, 142 of which are in the southeast quadrant.
We can see only around 30 or so acres as newly protected in the southeast quadrant.
Unfortunately, the text of these regulations and the computerized maps are extremely hard to understand for the average lay person. That is why we (and others) have asked repeatedly for a few simple paper maps with lines drawn around the newly protected areas.
Two paper maps would show the changes in a clear straightforward manner: map one would show only the newly protected areas under the proposed regulations; and map two would show any areas which are protected under our current land regulations but lose protection under the proposed regulations.
Having these maps is essential, because our interpretation of the draft text and maps is drastically different from what has been stated in articles in The Other Paper.
For example, our analysis of the draft regulations indicates that not only have only a few additional acres been protected in the southeast quadrant, but some areas that were protected under the current regulations lose protection under the draft regulations.
Protecting the open and rural lands in the southeast quadrant from housing developments was the reason citizens asked the city council to enact interim zoning in 2018. If our interpretation of the text and the interactive maps is accurate then the proposed draft land regulations could do the opposite of what interim zoning intended: allow more housing developments on open lands in the southeast quadrant.
We need to have these maps well in advance of the public hearing. Can you please provide them by the end of this week?
Sarah Dopp and the South Burlington Land Trust
South Burlington
