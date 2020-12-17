To the Editor:
I was initially angered and then saddened by the celebratory “Working Together To Conserve” article recently in The Other Paper. This letter is not intended to preoccupy itself with the paper’s relationship with South Burlington, but jeez, where’s the context, where’s the big picture of what’s going on here? The Other Paper, you’ve got to do a better job than this?
I’m not going to get “into the weeds” pointing out inconsistencies with what was said or even arguing about the merits of the housing agenda versus the open space agenda. The purpose of this letter is to bring to everyone’s attention an even greater tragedy than the loss of 158 homes at Dorset Meadows; housing that is much needed! That tragedy is our failure as a community to collaborate rather than fight to promote these two equally important agendas.
The current political landscape in South Burlington presents these agendas as being incompatible. New needed housing is harmful to the primarily southeast quadrant environment; remaining open space should be conserved; we’ve done our share to accommodate new housing development. Open space and housing advocates find themselves adversaries rather than partners in achieving win-win outcomes.
I personally am frustrated at needing to be an “adversary” in this discussion. I consider myself to be an environmentalist. I was angry when Trump withdrew us from the Paris Accord. I believe global warming is the greatest threat to our planet. Its impacts are going to create instability in the world indefinitely. Consequently, I fear the kind of world my/our children will be living in. I’m guessing that I’m aligned with the “open space coalition” on these matters.
I also recognize that there’s a housing crisis here and throughout the country and world as well. We need to acknowledge the need for more new housing of all types and at all economic price levels. We also need to acknowledge where new housing is best built. South Burlington is one of if not the most viable location for new housing. A number of the open spaces people are arguing to conserve are already served by public infrastructure we have already invested in. Despite the perception of rampant development, our rate of growth has been within the goals established in our South Burlington Comprehensive Plan.
It doesn’t have to be either the environment or housing development. We have the capacity/resources to respect and nurture and sustain both of these agendas. We have to, in order to avoid the greatest tragedy of being a community constantly at odds with one another. To use a quote made familiar by COVID: “We’re all in this together.” We will only live and save the planet by working together!
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington
