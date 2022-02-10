To the Editor:
Because I have attended multiple South Burlington City Council meetings over the past couple of years, I have become quite familiar with individual councilors, their votes and their knowledge. I have found Meaghan Emery to be a topnotch councilor.
She researches the issues, forwards initiatives that support her ideas, using sound reasoning when it comes to those she thinks will strongly benefit South Burlington.
The council deals with a broad variety of issues. A few of the more recent ones being this year’s city budget, climate change mitigation, the revision of the land development regulations and affordable housing. The decisions the council makes are key to the future of our city. Some of Emery’s initiatives and supportive votes include advocating for affordable housing, expansion of inclusionary zoning and the creation of the affordable housing trust fund.
She has been actively supportive of Penny for Paths, participated on the open space committee during interim zoning, the committee which identified South Burlington land parcels that are critical to conserve for purposes of mitigating climate change.
Emery was active in the creation of the climate action task force. In my observation, she is deeply dedicated to the quality of life in South Burlington and to the welfare of all of us no matter what our color, persuasion or beliefs. In carrying out her duties, she is fair, respectful and open-minded.
I urge you to study her record and her actions. To lose her presence on city council would be an immeasurable loss.
Karen Ryder
South Burlington
