To the editor:
I believe that supporting Donald Trump means that you support racism, sexism, homophobia and so much more because you cannot support a person without supporting their morals.
Listen.
Before coronavirus, I often went to school scared because maybe today would be the day our school might face a person with a gun, but Donald Trump still says that stronger gun control isn’t needed. I and my fellow students and teachers deserve better than that.
During the pandemic, I’ve watched as my friends’ mental health decline. Deaths just keep going up and up, but Donald Trump refuses to listen to science. Everyone in America deserves better than that.
I saw on the news how Ahmaud Arbery got shot in the back for going on a jog, I read about how Breonna Taylor was killed for doing nothing, I saw George Floyd brutally murdered in the street, and I see how cops can get away with murder and yet Donald Trump retweeted a video saying, “white power” and called the protesters “thugs.” Black people and every other person of color deserves better than that.
I read about children kept in cages, and I see videos of immigrants being torn from their homes just for wanting a better life. Donald Trump continues to support Immigration and Custom Enforcement and says derogatory things about immigrants. Immigrants deserve better than that.
I had experienced harassment by the time I was 13, I hear about the women who are stalked by men, I know that 99 percent of rapists walk free, and Donald Trump disrespects women and has over 40 sexual harassment accusations. I and every other women deserve better than that.
I read about the disappearance of black trans women. I’ve heard people being called gay as an insult, and I hear about hate crimes and yet Donald Trump wants to take away their rights. The LGBTQIA community deserves better than that.
LISTEN. We deserve more from a president. Listen to the voices of the unheard and the oppressed and the young people. It’s not hard to understand. If you vote for Trump again, if you write in a name other than Biden, or if you don’t vote at all, that is a vote for Trump. So please vote for Biden. He is the one who will bring us forward, rather than Trump continuing to bring us backwards.
Lucy Payson
South Burlington
Lucy Payson is a sophomore at SBHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.