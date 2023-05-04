To the Editor:
When we recently heard proof of Fox News misleading viewers so they won’t flee to other networks, you may have considered switching from Fox to news outlets that are committed to practicing journalistic integrity. Switching channels would enable you and the politicians you vote for to reject misinformation and disinformation and to be informed enough to help solve the mounting problems our country is facing.
Fox News is required to pay $787.5 million because of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit related to the lies Fox had told its viewers. Those election-related lies continue to harm democracy and societal well-being.
Of course, it’s OK for people to disagree about policies — that can lead to better policies. However, productive discussions require a common acceptance of factual details and context. They also require us to have the strength to feel and move through the discomfort that can arise when we hear truths we don’t like.
Our democracy cannot afford to have voters continue to reject excellent news sources that tell unpleasant truths about politicians and ideas we hold dear. Partisan and algorithm-based news media may soothe our egos, but democracy and our future depend on being strong enough to seek, learn and act on the truth that is reported by news sources that don’t sacrifice journalistic integrity for profits.
Marcy Murray
South Burlington
