“So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen,” said Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Feb. 12 at Drew University while discussing the media.
The millions of good people who get their news from the Fox channel or Facebook, for example, are shielded from crucial information. Consequently, they may not be aware that our president and his allies have said thousands of documentable inaccuracies and taken numerous actions that will likely be harmful to many viewers’ families. They may also be angry with the wrong people while avoiding news sources that the president has self-servingly disparaged.
It has become increasingly urgent that we know key facts and related context so we can vote in our best interests, stand up to government officials and others as needed, and, as seen recently, protect our health. To help do that, we need to view multiple valid news sources that have high journalistic standards, e.g., sources that avoid deliberate distortion, and admit mistakes and correct them swiftly.
With mutual respect, honesty, and news sources that are accurate and balanced; I trust that we and our country’s lawmakers can make sound compromises and decisions that support our democracy, alliances, health, safety, fair treatment, long-term economic well-being, and cultural fabric.
Marcy Murray
South Burlington