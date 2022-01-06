To the Editor:

I was disheartened by a recent letter in which the writer vilified an elected city councilor for his opinions on land-use policy. The criticism was unjustly personal and suggested self-serving intentions that were factually unwarranted. (“Chittenden masquerades as anti-elitist,” Dec. 23, 2021.

The tone of most public discussion in South Burlington has been characterized by courteous and civil discussion, and it needs to be so. Public civility and mutual respect are essential qualities of democratic governance, but they are intrinsically fragile, and once destroyed are difficult to rebuild. We’ve seen this happen too often on the national stage and the results are deeply troubling.

If we lose this quality of civility in our public discussions in South Burlington we will have difficulty attracting able volunteers to run for public office and our debates over honest differences will become shouting matches. This would be tragic. Democracy — indeed all of us — will suffer.

Vince Bolduc

South Burlington