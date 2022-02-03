To the Editor:

A few weeks ago, Sen. Thomas Chittenden wrote a letter to the editor welcoming our “thoughts on what priorities (we) want senators to have.” Thank you for this opportunity. (“Senator wants input on upcoming session,” Dec 23, 2021)

My highest priority, and the one I want Sen. Chittenden to prioritize, is to address the climate crisis. Why? Because the climate crisis threatens our future and the futures of our children. If we don’t dramatically change our policies and actions, the effects of climate change, which are becoming more frequent and more severe, could end human life on earth. This is our highest priority.

But Chittenden never mentioned it. Rather, he wrote, “The best thing state government can do is to foster economic activity … to build transportation infrastructure that streamlines the free flow of goods, services and people throughout our state.”

He wrote about “growing our housing stock,” “inviting more economic activity to Vermont,” “adopt(ing) policies that create more taxpayers,” “want(ing) the next IBM to lay their roots (here)” and “attract(ing) more Vermonters, more investment, more housing, and more opportunity.”

Regretfully, his priorities will cost us more and will only make the climate crisis worse. He said population growth and housing increases will reduce taxes. The data says otherwise. For example, South Burlington’s population and housing has increased significantly, but our taxes didn’t decrease. They increased.

Taxes from additional people rarely cover the increased cost of services they demand. More people will consume more, produce more trash, use more fossil fuels, pollute more and add more greenhouse gases to the environment. While he uses the lens of growth in every conversation, that growth exacerbates the climate crisis.

The senator asked what we want him to focus on. I want to make the climate crisis the lens though which he evaluates all actions. I want him to oppose any policy or action that will use more fossil fuels, produce more greenhouse gases or destroy nature and the natural resources. I want him to prioritize policies that promote renewable energy sources, that eliminate the use of fossil fuels and that favor land conservation over construction.

I want him to prioritize preserving trees, fields, waterways and soils, which are essential to our health and to surviving the climate crisis. These natural resources clean and cool our air, purify our water, provide our food, as well as absorbing the greenhouse gases we produce. “This pandemic is a reflection point for us to rethink how we pay for our transportation infrastructure,” Chittenden wrote. What? I think this is a time for us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world and understand and be grateful for its life sustaining benefits. Being in nature and walking in the woods and fields during this pandemic restored my physical and mental health.

Bigger and more is not better. Sometimes growth, like a cancer, is deadly.

Better is what we should strive for — better stewardship of our finite natural resources rather than destroying them, and better maintenance of the existing built environment rather than constructing new buildings and adding more impervious surfaces.

Please prioritize and focus on issues that restore rather than ravage our natural resources. Please stop focusing on growth and start focusing on sustaining and preserving what we have. Please prioritize better, not bigger.

Rosanne Greco

South Burlington