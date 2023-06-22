To the Editor:
I’m proud to support the 2023 child care bill, and I’m grateful to my local legislators Ginny Lyons, Thomas Chittenden, Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Martin LaLonde for passing this bill.
The child care crisis in our state needs to be addressed and I urge our representatives to override Gov. Phil Scott’s recent veto of the bill.
As a South Burlington resident, this bill is imperative to our community because so many families with young children are struggling to access child care right now.
All children, regardless of their background, deserve equitable access to high-quality early education opportunities. Unfortunately, too many children are missing out. Approximately 60 percent of Vermont’s youngest children don’t have access to the child care they need — either because their parents can’t find it or they can’t afford it.
As a licensed early child educator and early childhood special educator as well as parent of two young children, I know firsthand how imperative it is to provide young children with rich, early learning experiences in a safe and loving environment. The early years of a child’s life are marked by the most rapid period of brain development in a human’s life.
The cognitive, physical and emotional development that occurs in early childhood creates the foundation for all future learning, behavior and health. These essential skills are not only important for a successful transition to school, but also for later academic achievement and social adjustment.
The struggle to find affordable, high-quality child care is impacting many Vermont families. I quit my teaching job of 12 years to stay home with our kids. I have friends who are not having a second child because they can’t afford to in our state. We need to ensure that all families have access to high quality child care that is affordable, spending no more than 10 percent of their household income. We need to recognize early childhood education as the vital profession that it is and support early childhood educators by providing them with fair compensation and benefits.
All the pieces are in place for Vermont to make history and end our state’s child care crisis. The answer is simple: If we wish to maintain Vermont’s unique communities and values, its healthy families and its local businesses, then public investment in the child care sector through the 2023 child care bill is the solution. That’s why I’m asking our lawmakers to vote to override Scott’s recent veto.
Emily Stewart
South Burlington
