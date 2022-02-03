To the Editor:
I was saddened to see in your last two editions that not one of the 10 legislators who answered your survey saw fit to identify the continuing presence of the F-35s as an ongoing issue.
It certainly is an ongoing issue for their constituents, who are required to tolerate the disruptive roaring of these war machines multiple times a week. I live three miles from the airport and can’t hold a conversation outside when the F-35s are taking off.
In addition to the directly deleterious effect on the quality of life in affected communities, there are the indirectly deleterious effects: the ridiculous cost, over $110 million per airplane, an overall budget for the program of $1.7 trillion; and the pollution and contribution to global warming, as each plane pumps vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for every hour it flies.
Local media has documented the negative impact upon Vermont National Guard morale of the F-35 program. To top it all off, F-35s are militarily useless, contributing nothing to our ability to prevail on any battlefield where we are likely actually to be engaged in the future.
What does it say about our representatives that they don’t consider any of this worthy of comment in The Other Paper?
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington
