To the Editor:
The Legislative Apportionment Board’s most recent redistricting proposal put forth by the board member Jeremy Hansen from Berlin, the primary mapper, is unacceptable. Although it was not as draconian as the proposal by board member Jeanne Albert of Lincoln, which pretty much wiped away South Burlington’s House district and boundary lines.
Folks, these proposals are being put forth by design, make no mistake about it, to drastically reduce South Burlington’s representation. Do not buy into their assertions that 50-plus years of precedent disenfranchises residents in smaller towns. Nothing is hindering their participation.
With Vermont only having three electoral votes in the presidential election, 70 percent of us still manage to get out and participate.
South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville is correct when she says that South Burlington deserves two Senate seats entirely within South Burlington borders. She has 20 years of experience following the reapportionment process and knows we need to maintain our boundary lines.
The General Assembly will determine the outcome, but hopefully only after hearing from as many South Burlington residents who will make their feelings known. Donna Kinville, thanks for drinking the hot chocolate and not the Kool-Aid.
Mark Dickinson
South Burlington
