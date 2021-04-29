To the Editor:
On March 20, on the front page of the Burlington Free Press, the lead article was entitled “Cooking with cannabis.”
The lengthy piece was complete with color photographs of the “food.” To mainstream the use of marijuana in this manner is going to add incredibly to the culture of impairment and send us down a rocky road to disaster.
Look at the facts. Vermont is ranked seventh in the nation in alcohol abuse, a terrible rating. New statistics on opioid use are even more alarming. Deaths from opioid drugs increased 38 percent in 2020 over 2019, according to the Vermont Dept. of Health.
The last thing we need are more impaired people driving on our roads.
Alcohol and marijuana both affect motor coordination. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of alcohol, but not while using marijuana. According to many studies, including one from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the THC found in marijuana can impair judgement, motor coordination, ability to concentrate, and reaction time.
Specifically, studies have found that marijuana use affects the driver’s concentration and ability to perceive time and distance. This may lead to poor speed control, drowsiness, distraction, and the inability to read road signs accurately. The administration notes that THC increased crash risk by 1 to 3 times over sober drivers.
There is another serious problem. We all are aware that the police can use a breathalyzer test to determine our blood/alcohol level. No such test exists for the use of marijuana. Even if a driver is brought back to the station for a urine test, it will show prior use from up to two weeks earlier and be totally inaccurate as a gauge of current use. It would be inadmissible as evidence. How can we prosecute these impaired people? There will be no deterrent.
Forget the argument that marijuana is a gateway drug: We don’t need to argue that one. Legitimatizing and mainstreaming the use of marijuana, in our age of inner-city violence, pandemic horrors, and political instability, will prevent people from realistically dealing with the issues we must all face. It is the wrong move and a terrible coping mechanism for our times. Reality will still be there when the high wears off.
Does a member of our family have to die at the hands of a marijuana-impaired driver for us to admit that this experiment is a huge mistake?
Joe Randazzo
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.