To the Editor:
I am supporting Jimmy Leas for city council. As a 30-year resident of South Burlington, one of his long-held beliefs is that the basing of the F-35 has done more harm than good for the community. The extreme noise of F-35s resulted in the demolition of 220 homes in the center of South Burlington and has made an additional 2,627 existing homes (and yards) be classified by the U.S. Air Force and the FAA as “unsuitable for residential use.”
The FAA’s Residential Sound Insulation Program is planning to insulate these 2,627 homes. Planners believe it will take 26 years to insulate the impacted homes, which is an insult. The F-35s have been here for three years and to date not one home has been soundproofed.
F-35 noise is also hurting students at Chamberlain Elementary School. A new ventilation system is being installed to allow staﬀ to keep doors and windows closed year-round. Are children supposed to always stay inside?
But there is no mitigation eﬀort for the sound when people, Chamberlain students and animals are outside.
The total cost of the F-35 flights in South Burlington includes approximately $100 million for sound insulation of homes (at $5 million per year for at least 26 years), $3.49 million for upgrades to the ventilation system at Chamberlain Elementary School and however much it cost to demolish 200 homes near the airport. There is also the cost to residents’ health and hearing.
If you think the F-35 flights are negatively aﬀecting South Burlington, its housing stock and its residents and children, I encourage you to vote for Jimmy Leas for city council. It may not be possible to move the F-35 training flights to a more suitable airport, but don’t you want a city councilor who will work for this goal by investigating the possibilities and trying?
Amanda Hannaford
South Burlington
