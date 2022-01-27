To the Editor:
The South Burlington City Council is considering a way to a rapid vote on Monday, Feb. 7, on a number of significant land development regulation changes.
It’s all right to be an impulsive decision maker when your decisions just affect yourself. But when you are the decision maker for many, you should make sure you understand the impacts of your decisions. The proposed changes need more study and some need to be amended or eliminated.
Many of the proposed changes will adversely impact South Burlington’s capacity to provide housing for its citizens well into the future. In fact, forever in some cases. This housing would be located where utility infrastructure already exists. Many hundreds of homes will be lost, homes for young families, people seeking jobs, people who want to downsize and sell their affordable entry-level home.
Have you or anyone you know tried to purchase a home in South Burlington recently? It will become more difficult and expensive if these changes are adopted.
When I make a big decision, I gather information and ask advice. City council, please do the same. Consider the interests of the entire community.
Put the vote off until after the election and spend your time listening and studying. That’s what you were elected to do.
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington
