To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Emilie Krasnow in the Democratic primary for state representative in the Chittenden-9 House district.
I met Krasnow at an event at the South Burlington Public Library. We were both serving as volunteers and spent considerable time talking about local issues and our shared concerns about housing, affordability and how much we loved living in South Burlington and Vermont.
She had not announced she was running at the time I met her. I was genuinely impressed with her wealth of knowledge, passion and commitment to Vermont and to our local community.
We need more leaders like Krasnow stepping up to run and I was so excited when she announced her candidacy. She will have thoughtful and inclusive solutions and represent the best of all of us.
I would be proud to have Emilie Krasnow representing our community, and that is why I ask you to vote for her in the upcoming Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9
Donna Swartwout
South Burlington
