To the Editor:
I am so honored to be your state rep-elect for South Burlington’s Chittenden-9 district. I am grateful to the hundreds of residents that I met all over the city who took the time to talk with me about the issues and concerns you care about the most. The encouragement of the community is what kept me going every day. I am grateful for your support and for the confidence you have in me to be your representative in the Vermont Statehouse.
I’d also like to thank Rep. Ann Pugh for her incredible work on behalf of South Burlington for nearly 30 years. Her dedication to this community has made a difference in all our lives and we are so fortunate to have had her as state representative. I’m grateful for her endorsement and honored to be part of her legacy of service. She taught me the importance of working collegially and I’m looking forward to working with all the members of the South Burlington delegation for solutions to protect and support the most vulnerable members of the community. We have a lot of hard work to do. Issues such as the availability of affordable housing, combating climate change and ensuring that all Vermonters have access to health care will be at the top of my priority list in January. These will be tough but necessary conversations to keep Vermonters healthy and safe while keeping this state livable.
I am committed to being accessible to all my constituents and will strive to have one foot in the Statehouse and one foot in the community. The Statehouse is open to the public, and I encourage you to let me know if you’ll be in the building so we can connect. On the days when I’m not in Montpelier, you can still find me volunteering at the South Burlington Food Shelf, at Rotary Club meetings and the library. My goal is to be your voice in the capital, but I need to hear from you to be your best advocate. Finally, I wanted to take this moment to thank you all for your thoughts and support over these two months following the death of my mother, Susan Krasnow. As many of you know, she was my biggest supporter and part of my inspiration for running for office. I was raised in a house committed to public service and l learned from her how to be the voice for those who need it the most. From my late father, Rep. Gerald Krasnow, I learned the importance of community connection and service when he took me door knocking with him when I was just 7 years old. He is a huge reason that I love politics and I am honored to follow in his footsteps. I will carry their memory with me every day.
I am more committed than ever to being an advocate for the South Burlington community and for all Vermonters — to be that voice for the elderly, the unhoused, the renters and the families struggling to put food on the table. When I take the oath of office in January, it will be for my mom, for my dad and for all who stood with me and believed in my ability to make an impact in the state. Thank you again for your confidence in me to be the next state representative for the Chittenden-9 legislative district.
Emilie Krasnow
South Burlington
