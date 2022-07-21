To the Editor:
As a Vermont resident for over 40 years and a homeowner in South Burlington for almost 25 years, I am excited and proud to support Emilie Krasnow in her candidacy for state representative, Chittenden 9 district.
I’ve known Krasnow for at least six years. We met while volunteering, and I immediately noticed her dedication to Vermonters and quality of life in Vermont. Her heartfelt passion is obvious, and her words and actions follow.
I’ve met and spoken to many politicians over the years, and Krasnow’s integrity, willingness to listen and collaborative approach are commendable and consistent. People run for office for many reasons. Krasnow is running because she cares and is called to service, not for her career or her personal agenda. She’ll address our housing, climate, health care, economic and education crises. When she speaks for equity and inclusiveness, we can trust that she means what she says — from the bottom of her heart.
In addition to personality, passion and dedication, Krasnow brings hands-on experience. She has worked in the Vermont Statehouse. She knows the culture, the players, the issues and the system. She also has experience working with many people and many issues in the South Burlington community.
Emilie Krasnow has what it takes to represent Chittenden 9, and her dedication, passion and experience will allow her to face the challenges that go along with the role. Join me in voting for Krasnow in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and again on Election Day.
Tricia Gustafson
South Burlington
