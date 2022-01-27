To the Editor:

I applaud Rep. John Killacky’s announced efforts to repeal the state sales tax on tickets to performances at nonprofit theaters such as the Flynn, his former employer (“House back in session, ready to tackle Vermont’s big issues,” Jan. 13, 2022). If he is successful, this would be one tiny step toward increasing tax fairness in Vermont.

Sales taxes are the most regressive form of taxation imposed in our state. What does that mean? Consider, for example, that if a family buys four $53.50 tickets to see the children’s entertainer Blippi at the Flynn Center on March 6 — two parents, two children, orchestra B — the state and local sales taxes will total $14.98. For a low-income family, this tax amount represents a larger percentage of their income than it does for a high-income family — the very definition of a regressive tax.

In practice, of course, we know that many lower-income families do not have the means to spend $53.50 per person plus tax to see Blippi or anyone else perform. As such, it is more likely that higher-income families would benefit from Killacky’s efforts.

Assuming that tax fairness is the goal, I would suggest that Killacky redirect his efforts toward repealing the sales tax on something that most of his constituents are compelled to purchase regardless of their incomes, such as the sales taxes and fees associated with heating bills, cellphones, cable TV or internet access. This would be a more equitable approach to increasing tax fairness and could not be construed as, for example, favoritism.

If reducing regressive sales taxes and fees proves to be politically untenable, perhaps our representative could at least seek to stop the state from skimming 30 percent of the proceeds of South Burlington’s infernal local sales tax.

Jeffrey Pascoe

South Burlington