To the Editor:
I write this letter of support for Ted Kenney, a Democratic candidate for Chittenden County State’s Attorney in the primary on Aug. 9.
I am a former civil rights investigator and prison educator. I served as a development director for a mental health agency and volunteered for a restorative justice program in New Zealand. I’m a lifelong liberal Democrat. Access to housing, food, physical and mental health services, and substance use treatment are of paramount importance.
My lived experience as a Chittenden County resident has shifted. I personally witnessed an attempted theft in my pharmacy, stopped by a customer. I was afraid someone would get hurt. My favorite customer service rep at my grocery store explained that security is now needed because people are carrying baskets and carts of products out without paying.
Stolen bikes show up, abandoned, in our neighborhood. Additionally, objective statistics demonstrate significant upticks in aggravated assaults, burglary and car theft in Chittenden County.
Kenney understands that criminal justice reform and public safety are not mutually exclusive. We can work together to create a safe, vibrant and equitable community where all can thrive, while also addressing past racial, ethnic, gender and socioeconomic inequities.
His stellar record includes service to Vermonters as a lawyer in government and private practice, engaging in criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury litigation, transactional and business formation law and estate law. He graduated from the University of Vermont and worked his way through law school at American University.
As former president of the Vermont Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, he offers a unique perspective on balancing rights of the accused with public safety. Most recently, he served as division chief at the Vermont Office of the Attorney General.
Ted Kenney has the experience and unique, balanced perspective to foster an equitable, safe and just Chittenden County.
Katherine Bielawa Stamper
Burlington
