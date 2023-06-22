To the Editor:

Tony Basiliere’s letter to the editor on May 25 was spot on. (“Please stop using SoBu in headlines)

When I first became familiar with the 4-letter abbreviation, I thought it was the name of a band. I was disappointed, to say the least, that the powers that be in South Burlington accepted this misunderstood abbreviation.

Change it to some word like So Burl so people know what the heck you are talking about. Plain and simple.

Rita Masso

South Burlington