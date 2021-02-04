To the Editor:
The Friends of the South Burlington Public Library wish to extend their sincere gratitude for the article about our membership drive in the Jan. 7 newspaper.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of our association with the South Burlington Library. Our fundraising efforts to support library programs and events have been significantly curtailed by COVID-19.
The used bookstore — A Novel Idea — at the Wheeler House has been closed and we have not held any book sales for a year. The bookstore will move to the new library when it opens. We turn used books into revenue for the library. We look forward to reopening the shop in this exciting new location.
Please consider joining or renewing your membership to the Friends of the South Burlington Public Library. To join, visit the library’s website at southburlingtonlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library and fill out the online member application on the “About Us: Friends of the Library” page.
We look forward to greeting the community in our new shop at the South Burlington Public Library later this year!
Sue Raatikainen
VP, Friends of the South Burlington Public Library
