To the Editor:

City manager Kevin Dorn’s guest perspective unfairly conflated an explanation of why students of color may not feel the same comfort and safety white students may feel in the presence of a police officer with that person being against having school resource officers. (“Keep police presence in South Burlington schools, says manager,” June 17, 2021)

As she is always student-focused, school board member Travia Childs was trying to help people understand that we have students in our community who are suffering and may not trust those in positions of authority to go to them for help.

We need to listen when students tell us what is making them uncomfortable and build that trust. It is on adults to make sure every student feels safe.

Tonia Karnedy

South Burlington