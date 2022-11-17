To the Editor:
It’s time again for the Biden administration to look at COVID-19 restrictions again. Cases are going up, so are deaths.
I also think we should look at locking down again until we are 100 percent vaccinated in the United States. A lockdown like in March 2020 would be helpful but making it even more restrictive would be best.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
