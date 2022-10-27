To the Editor:
I voted for Brenda Siegel for governor. I’ve had the fortune to meet Gov. Phil Scott, a good man and a good Vermonter. However, I believe it’s time for new leadership in Montpelier.
Scott talks a lot about the state’s affordability crisis, but in the six years since he’s been governor, has Vermont become more affordable? No, it has not. If anything, Vermont has become less affordable, especially for young people, like me, as housing costs soar.
Scott talks a lot about the opioid crisis. However, during his tenure, he’s vetoed bills designed to bring down overdose deaths even as Vermonters die from overdoses in record numbers.
He complains about lack of cooperation from the Legislature. However, instead of working in good faith with the Democratic leadership and making the tough choices needed to solve our problems in the tradition of Gov. Richard Snelling, he’s vetoed more bills than any governor in our history.
Phil Scott has had his shot, and I thank him for his service to our state. However, it’s time for new ideas, new leadership and a fresh approach to the issues confronting Vermont and Vermonters, and that’s why I voted for Brenda Siegel.
Matthew Vigneau
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.