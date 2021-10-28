To the Editor:

In a letter to the editor, Rebecca Dmytryk said her family was going to move to Vermont from California but decided against it because of the wildlife laws. (“Change wildlife laws, Californian says,” Oct. 21, 2021)

I would like to say thank you for not moving here. The last thing Vermont needs is someone else from California telling us how to live. Clean up your own backyard first.

I cannot think of a more screwed up state then California, so thank you for not moving here.

I know a lot of people will think that is rude but if you look at most of the problems in Vermont, they are caused by people moving here and then trying to change things to be like they were in the state they just left.

Leave Vermont alone. It’s a great state to live in and has been around for over 230 years. We will be just fine without you.

Scott Bronson

South Burlington