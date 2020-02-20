Reading the “Pre-Bond Design For New Middle/High School Plans, Oct.24” and other related articles raises many questions. The district hired Dore & Wittier Architectural and Management Firm for $99,000 to develop numerous proposals. The board has proposed Option 8 (the most expensive option) which proposes a new middle/high school to be constructed at the far end of the current track. This requires the raising of the existing track and field facility and then eventually both the current middle and high school. The cost of Option 8 was initially estimated at $175 million. The current estimate has risen to $209.6 million.
One of the rationales given is that the high school is over-crowded. There are currently 921 enrolled students which according to Dore & Wittier’s calculations puts the school 41 students over capacity. Enrollment analyst William Smith Jr. calculated the high school enrollment between 1974 and 1978 ranged from 1069 to 973. These enrollment levels were served by the high school before the north and south end additions to the school.
The current track, turf field, lights and stadium were built in 2004 for approximately $1 million with the turf field being replaced in 2016 for another $1 million. Schools from all over the state come to play their state championship games at South Burlington because of the high quality of the facilities.
I have coached high school sports (football, basketball and baseball) for over 30 years in Vermont. This has provided me the opportunity to see many different schools’ athletic facilities throughout the state. It has been my observation that our facilities are easily in the top 15% of all that I have seen.
While I see a lot of merit to the overall proposal which will benefit future students looking at the above information – do we really think this is the time?
Bill Leggett
South Burlington