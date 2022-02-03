To the Editor:
In November 2018 South Burlington adopted interim zoning bylaws for nine months, but they were then extended until the maximum time allowed by the state for a total of three years, ending last November.
The catalyst for interim zoning was housing growth and development in the southeast quadrant. This wasn’t rampant unchecked growth. The growth was occurring in areas served by utility infrastructure, at a rate that was anticipated and outlined by the city’s comprehensive plan. Intelligent and responsible people spent a long time anticipating what the city’s needs would be. That’s what the planning process is for, and it seemed to be working well.
Some didn’t like what they saw. Many were neighbors who lived near the developments. They liked things fine just the way they were. A short commute, some space and views and the status quo. They spoke loudly and adroitly used the system to delay development and persuade the city council that it was time for a change, or better yet, to stop change.
The world changed rapidly and dramatically during interim zoning’s three years. Most notably, COVID-19 caused worldwide impacts. The stresses created by the pandemic and political change laid bare many of the inequities in our country. Our differences have never more apparent. Reconciling those differences has never been more difficult — and more necessary —if we are to live in peace and save the planet.
Interim zoning could have been an opportunity for collaboration and reconciliation. Most would acknowledge the mutual importance of both the housing and environmental agendas, their interconnectedness and reciprocal reliance on one another. It seemed reasonable and even necessary that inviting stakeholders to collaborate and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes was the way to go.
But that’s not what happened.
Studies were done without connecting these two mutually important agendas. Conclusions and recommendations were made. When housing advocates expressed concerns and did their own study, it was disregarded. In fact, some city councilors didn’t even read it because it didn’t fit the environmental narrative.
Actually it did, but not enough for those preoccupied with a short commute, views and the status quo.
So, after three years, in addition to all the changes to land development regulations that will protect our environment and stop global warming moving forward, it has also been determined that to do this very little housing should be constructed in our largest undeveloped areas, which are served by utility infrastructure and are a few miles away from work centers and service providers.
There’s certainly not room for any affordable housing. This reduction in housing opportunities will actually create more housing unaffordability and will create adverse impacts on the environment. Yes, people will still gravitate to Chittenden County, and if they don’t find desirable housing in South Burlington, they will go elsewhere — further from the efficient core, increasing the costs of living and burning more fossil fuels.
Imagine hundreds of other communities in our country, driven by similar economic, political and environmental considerations? Imagine them all determining that the most effective way to support the environment was to reduce housing opportunities close to a pre-existent infrastructure core? To protect the environment? I don’t think so.
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington
Michael Simoneau is a housing advocate and former member of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee. He also owns and operates Geri Reilly Real Estate.
