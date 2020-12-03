To the Editor:
While I’m a firm believer in Natural Selection, it’s the non-mask wearing, conspiracy theorist, COVID-deniers who are hurting the economy, forcing our government on all levels, to shut down the very job-creating businesses that are trying to survive.
The restrictions are not meant as a punishment, but more like a last-ditch effort to counteract the careless behavior of those who insist on claiming that masks infringe on their liberty. Hogwash. This entirely preventable spike in cases is filling up the hospital beds that should be available for patients. It’s not a “fear tactic” when hospitals around the country announce they’re near- or at-capacity and have to shuffle patients to other hospitals in neighboring states.
I can only imagine how frustrating it must be for healthcare professionals to hear their COVID patients say “if only I trusted the science” as their last words. Prevention is so easy, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and wash your hands. Following these simple steps means we’ll last until a vaccine gets here and in the meantime, we’ll still be able to workout at our local gyms, support our favorite shops and restaurants, and keep the economy moving forward. Use some common sense and we’ll get through this!
Jennifer Smith
South Burlington
