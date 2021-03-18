To the Editor:

The article “I-89 Exits” in the March 4 issue of The Other Paper was missing some important context and analysis for the public, particularly regarding “why the commission would propose an interchange with less vehicle capacity than the current one.”

An important concept in transportation planning is the idea of “induced demand” — namely, that traffic increases or decreases to match the capacity of the system. That means if you make it easier for people to drive, more people will drive.

If you make it easier for people to bike or take the bus, more people will bike or take the bus. Although the article touched on the desire to encourage other modes of transportation, it failed to include the key context that any expansion of I-89 capacity will end with more drivers taking that route, causing similar congestion issues down the road (pun intended).

Not only would highway expansion fail to achieve the stated goals of reducing congestion, it also further drives unsustainable land use and transportation practices that are incompatible with a livable planet.

According to climatechange.vermont.gov, transportation makes up 45 percent of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions - an untenable amount. With the ongoing and worsening climate crisis, it is critical to prioritize lower-carbon methods of transportation. Electric cars are at best a stopgap, not a long-term solution.

I suggest, rather than an expansion of I-89 exits, it’s time for a general “road diet.”

South Burlington needs to start anticipating and adapting to the climate crisis and focus not on more highways and wider roads, but on increased bus service and vastly more protected bike lanes, both for traveling within the city and throughout Chittenden County as a whole.

Matty Larkspur

South Burlington