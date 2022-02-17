To the Editor:
After three hard years of testimony, letter writing, study and a pandemic, the new land development regulations, unanimously proposed by the planning commission, are finally the law. Thank you, South Burlington City Council. While I think they still fall short in key areas, they are a marked improvement from the former regulations. The regulations will help the city begin to address climate change, and the newly protected natural resource lands will help to sequester carbon, filter pollutants from our water, provide habitat for pollinators, insects and wildlife, clean and cool our air and mitigate the intense weather impacting our lives and worsening every year.
The vote was 3-2, with councilors Helen Riehle, Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt in favor.
Councilors Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota voted no.
Echoing the demands of the affordable housing committee, they are against the new — and critically important — habitat blocks and habitat connectors and are against requiring that conservation go together with development in sensitive natural resource areas. Cota would go further and eliminate new natural resource protection areas, reduce vital buffers around streams and wetlands and strangely re-define conservation as a 20-year development hiatus.
It is perplexing why these councilors and the affordable housing committee are so focused on the promotion of unaffordable sprawl in the city’s remaining natural areas rather than housing near public transportation, schools and other municipal services that make living for those on modest incomes truly affordable.
To ensure that the work of the past three years is not undone by a new city council, I strongly support the re-election of Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt. Unlike their opponents, Emery and Barritt understand the importance of conservation of our remaining natural resource lands, as well as the need to construct more truly affordable housing.
Both are fair, thorough, thoughtful and passionate about the future of our city.
Andrew Chalnick
South Burlington
