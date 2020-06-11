As a white person, I write in support of BIPOC. As an ordained lay Buddhist, I write to encourage moving public money into schools, health care, housing and the transformation of our police for community well-being. As a licensed clinical social worker, I ask greater inclusion of mental health and drug and alcohol dependency counselors in our justice system. As a human being, I ask that we immediately end the trend toward militarism of our community police, whether locally or throughout our nation.
Hope Lindsay
South Burlington