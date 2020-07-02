The Vermont Department of Health is reporting that during the course of the pandemic; opiate overdose rates have skyrocketed in Burlington and across Vermont.
There’s only one candidate in this Democratic Primary field for State Senate who is a clinical social worker with 15 years’ experience working with addicts, alcoholics and their families. Only one man who has been on the front lines in the battle against opiates and has a plan, calling for a doubling of treatment beds statewide, a commitment to supportive and transitional housing, and a plan for a supervised safe injection site as a PILOT project.
As a practicing therapist, Steve has done battle with the health insurance bureaucracy and is ready to fight for us, to get the kind of care we all need. No one is better suited to fight for us.
That is why I enthusiastically support Steve and you should to. For more information about Steve’s campaign go to: Steve May for Vermont (steveforvt.com)
Steve has the life experience, temperament and judgment to serve us well. I hope you will join me in supporting Steve with your vote on Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Frank Davis
South Burlington
