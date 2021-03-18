To the Editor:

This letter is in reference to the March 11 article in your paper, “Did social media racism affect the school board vote?”

I am expecting a retraction and an apology for the paragraph in this article that suggests that I am a racist.

The article seems to border on sensationalism and innuendos, some of which are damaging to my reputation.

The information from a conversation that I had on the South Burlington community Facebook page was quoted, misquoted and taken out of context. Some of that conversation also seems to be deleted, especially the part where Monica Ostby says she is reacting the way she did because she is especially sensitive to the subject of racism and hadn’t had her morning yoga class.

And the bigger issue is that for some of us the main issue was that of financial responsibility.

Sandie Blair

South Burlington