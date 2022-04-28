To the Editor:
I’m writing to express my support for Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in her race to become the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.
Gray grew up on a farm here in Vermont and is a product of our state’s education system, from kindergarten through Vermont Law School. She combines her deep Vermont roots with considerable experience on the national and global stage, having worked in Rep. Peter Welch’s office and served abroad with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Like Gray, I was raised in a small town in rural Vermont and now live close to Burlington. It’s essential that our next representative understands the challenges and opportunities impacting both rural Vermonters and those living in urban centers. The issues facing our state — workforce shortages, a lack of affordable and accessible health care, gaps in broadband — are often particularly acute in our less-populated regions. Gray will be a representative for all Vermonters because she has seen first-hand what needs to be done.
Her policy priorities and varied experience uniquely qualify her to get to work on big, complex issues like climate change, human rights, child care and educating the state’s workforce. Gray understands Vermont’s challenges and she knows what action is needed at the federal level for Vermont to reach its full potential.
Finally, and perhaps most important, Gray is a truly remarkable person. I have known her for 20 years, and I have admired her for all of them. She is kind, incredibly hard-working and she loves Vermont and the people who live here.
Gray is bold, brave and intelligent, but without ego. She is quick to laugh, deeply compassionate and as comfortable picking strawberries on her family farm as she is on the debate stage. Above all else, I trust her to do the right thing, and to lead and to listen, the way she has for her entire life.
I look forward to casting my vote for Molly Gray when early voting opens June 24.
Whitney Coombs
South Burlington
