To the Editor:
We must continue to support the team of Helen Riehle, Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt.
Would you replace Michael Jordan, Scotty Pippen and Denis Rodman with second-string high school players? Not if you wanted to win games, you wouldn’t.
It’s the same with South Burlington’s City Council. Riehle, Emery and Barritt have each demonstrated that they have no agenda. They are not exclusively pro- or anti-development. They are not part of the industrial-construction complex. Nor are they rabid tree-huggers who are against all growth.
They have worked very hard to achieve the balance necessary for all of us to have a vital, livable city. The decisions they make right now, in 2022, will live on for decades to come. I’ve spoken with each one of these fine lawmakers and am convinced that they have long-term visions for the future.
Plus, it’s no small matter that they work very well together as a team. While they certainly don’t agree on everything, they bring out the best in each other. As a long-term South Burlington resident, I can’t shout out loud enough how important it is to have councilors who bring their best game to every meeting. They are not beholden to any group, and their decisions are based on what’s best for all of us.
Joe Randazzo
South Burlington
