To the Editor:

I just read the article on the South Burlington school board election in which my name was mentioned.

I made a comment on Facebook regarding Travia Childs’ campaign comment that she made indicating she was more qualified to serve on the board because “of the color of my skin.” I stated that I don’t believe that the color of one’s skin should be a qualification for a job.

In fact it is prohibited by law as a factor in hiring. For saying this I was called racist which I expected. I asked the offender to show proof that I am a racist.

The site administrator suggested that the offender not respond to me. So far no proof has been forthcoming and I am confident none will be, because it does not exist.

For the record I believe Travia Childs is as qualified to serve on the board as the other two candidates, but not because of the color of her skin. I wish her the best in her new endeavor. By the way, if anyone has “proof” that I’m a racist, I’m still waiting.

Good journalism would require the writer to contact the three people mentioned in the article before suggesting they are racist. This is just a total hit piece. I don’t see this kind of junk journalism down here in Florida, a still free state where you can say what you believe without being attacked by people who don’t agree with you.

Tyler Hart

South Burlington