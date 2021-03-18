To the Editor:
I just read the article on the South Burlington school board election in which my name was mentioned.
I made a comment on Facebook regarding Travia Childs’ campaign comment that she made indicating she was more qualified to serve on the board because “of the color of my skin.” I stated that I don’t believe that the color of one’s skin should be a qualification for a job.
In fact it is prohibited by law as a factor in hiring. For saying this I was called racist which I expected. I asked the offender to show proof that I am a racist.
The site administrator suggested that the offender not respond to me. So far no proof has been forthcoming and I am confident none will be, because it does not exist.
For the record I believe Travia Childs is as qualified to serve on the board as the other two candidates, but not because of the color of her skin. I wish her the best in her new endeavor. By the way, if anyone has “proof” that I’m a racist, I’m still waiting.
Good journalism would require the writer to contact the three people mentioned in the article before suggesting they are racist. This is just a total hit piece. I don’t see this kind of junk journalism down here in Florida, a still free state where you can say what you believe without being attacked by people who don’t agree with you.
Tyler Hart
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.