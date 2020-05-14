To correct misinformation spread online and on Front Porch Forum, please let me explain how the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) works in determining the school tax rates for homesteads in Vermont and South Burlington.
The residential school tax rate for a Vermont town is calculated as the Spending per Equalized Pupil (spending set by the district and equalized pupils set by the state) divided by the homestead property yield (set uniformly by the state across the state) divided by the Common Level of Appraisal of the town – this resulting figure is what shows up on our tax bills each year. Currently the state of Vermont estimates that homes in South Burlington are selling at higher prices than their appraised value – the state estimates that the appraised value of homes in South Burlington is 89.92% of the market value this year whereas the estimate was 93.28% last year as per the CLA.
For 2019-2020, spending per equalized pupil in South Burlington was $15,921, the statewide homestead property yield was $10,648 and the CLA of South Burlington was 93.28.
Therefore, the South Burlington school tax rate for 2019-2020 equals ($15921/$10648)/93.28 = 0.01603 or $1.603 per $100 of property value.
For 2020-2021, the proposed spending per equalized pupil in South Burlington is $16,614, the statewide homestead property yield was forecast by the tax commissioner as $10,883, and the CLA for South Burlington is 89.92. Therefore, the estimated tax rate school tax rate would be ($16614/$10883)/89.92 = 0.016978 or $1.6978 per $100 of property value.
Before reappraisal, the median house in South Burlington is approximately $300,000 according to the Grand List (this could be calculated on the average house or average condo, but let’s use 300,000 to keep the math slightly easier). Therefore, on a typical median house in South Burlington, the school residential property tax would be $300,000 x 1.6978% rate= $5,094.
People online and in Front Porch Forum have misrepresented 2021-2022 taxes based upon the reassessment taking place in South Burlington. Let’s take their assumption that per pupil spending and homestead property tax yield do not change and let’s properly do the math.
Based upon the Common level of Appraisal, a median home in South Burlington’s market value is $333,630 (which equals $300000/89.92%) – after reappraisal for tax year 2021-2022, this is the expected median assessed homestead value. And yes – the expected appraised value is roughly 10% higher than current appraisals.
Our tax rate in 2021-2022, if per pupil spending and homestead property tax yield do not change, will be ($16614/$10883)/100 = 0.015267 or $1.5267 per $100. The 100 in the denominator is because with reappraisal, the typical house will be assessed properly at 100% of market value and thus the Common Level of Appraisal will be 100 for South Burlington.
Therefore, for 2021-2022, school residential property tax on the median home would be $333,630 * 1.5267% = $5,094.
The effect of the reappraisal at the median for South Burlington is zero.
So why do we have reappraisal? Some houses are assessed closer to market value (think recent construction) and other which have not been reassessed in a long time may have market values that differ significantly from appraised value. In the interest of having relative taxes reflect actual relative value of homesteads, reappraisals are conducted with the goal of fairness. Some residential property owners’ taxes will go up and others’ will go down, with, on average, no effect.
People who claim that the reappraisal will cause an automatic 10% increase in our tax bills just because our South Burlington property values will be assessed at 10% higher on average in 2021-2022 are not correct.
Please see tax.vermont.gov/property-owners/understanding-property-taxes/education-tax-rates/faqs for more information.
Fritz Burkhardt
South Burlington