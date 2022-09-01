To the Editor:

As a dog owner and South Burlington resident, I’m appalled by the published excuses as to why the dog park isn’t the size it was originally designed to be. Wetlands, a tree and ledge must have sprung up overnight after the land was surveyed and reviewed prior to construction. (Barking mad: Four years later, dog park still ‘coming soon’, Aug. 18, 2022)

I understand having to avoid a wetland per Vermont regulations, but how do you miss a tree? On top of that, the entrances are not accessible. What facility is built in this day and age that does not accommodate disabled individuals?

I hope my dog is still alive to enjoy the park someday. By the way, he’s only 16 months old.

Stuart Stevens

South Burlington