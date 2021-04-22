To the Editor:
Pres. Joe Biden’s election has demonstrated that the oil and gas industry’s days are numbered. Yet, despite positive steps the Biden Administration has taken on climate, frontline communities continue to resist new fossil fuel infrastructure.
Nowhere is this more evident than in Minnesota, where Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 reconstruction is being met with determined and coordinated resistance by Native communities, Water Protectors, and climate activists.
The largest tar sands pipeline in the world, Line 3 runs from Alberta to Wisconsin. The proposed construction would reroute a major section, ultimately passing through ecologically diverse wetlands, wild rice beds, and the heart of Anishinaabe territory. Construction of the pipeline would violate the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe people, and represents an abysmal step backward on climate planning and mitigation.
Vermonters have stopped new fossil fuel infrastructure before, and we must do so again. The construction of Line 3 is contingent upon funding from multiple financial institutions, including TD, Chase, and Union Banks. To stop the money pipeline and support the frontlines, sign up to rally in Montpelier or send postcards to demand that bank executives defund Line 3. Participate in a calendar jam or encourage Biden to ban the project. Visit stopline3.org to learn more.
Finally, protestors are facing not only local authorities, but six anti-protest bills under consideration in Minnesota. Donating to the Center for Protest Law will help those arrested receive representation.
Like Keystone XL, we have the power to stop Line 3—and to ensure a livable future, we must.
Grace Palmer
Burlington
