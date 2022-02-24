To the Editor:
I was very disappointed by the South Burlington City Council’s decision to put conservation of open land above the encouragement of the construction of affordable housing. Most residents of South Burlington have not had to contend with housing insecurity. It is a horrible problem that disproportionately affects new Americans and people of color and can have lifelong adverse effects.
The well-documented shortage of affordable housing in the core of Chittenden County challenges our claim to be welcoming to new Americans and others moving to this area to seek exactly what we have found.
Because Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt voted in favor of that measure, I cannot support them in the upcoming election. Instead, I will be voting for Chris Trombly and Linda Bailey. I would encourage other South Burlingtonians who support diversity, equity and inclusion to examine the cost of housing in this city and ask themselves whether voting for the incumbents will further their goals.
Brian Sullivan
South Burlington
