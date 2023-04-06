To the Editor:

I’m writing to correct a misrepresentation of my advocacy for dense housing along transit corridors. (“Alarms raised over Senate housing bill,” March 30, 2023)

The Other Paper indicated that my understanding of a diversified housing stock meant “a mix of multi-family housing in the downtown area, and single-family housing in more rural areas.” This is not what I stated. My quote that appears in the paper indicates a much different definition of diversified housing stock, that is “heterogeneous housing throughout the city, providing many more options for people.” I underline the word throughout.

Indeed, it seems that members of the press, newly elected city councilor Tyler Barnes, Chris Trombly, the chair of the affordable housing committee, and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the sponsor of the Senate bill herself, misunderstand how South Burlington’s newly adopted land development regulations meet the bill’s housing goals in a much more thoughtful, site-specific way and additionally address our natural resource protection and climate action goals. The bill in its current form does not.

Importantly, South Burlington’s regulations allow for a mix of single-family and multi-family housing throughout the city. Multi-family housing includes apartment buildings and high-rise condos, but also duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes that our newly adopted regulations allow throughout the city.

We also have inclusionary zoning to ensure that families, regardless of income level, will have options throughout the city in all types of housing. Apartments and high-rise condos will, according to our regulations, be concentrated in areas where public transportation is available and will provide needed housing for incoming young professionals, students and seniors of all income levels.

Right now, many young professionals and students live in single-family housing because we do not have a diversified housing stock. By creating more apartment buildings and high-rise condos, that single-family housing could be freed up for families seeking more room.

I furthermore asserted at the March 20 council meeting and elsewhere on numerous occasions that our high-transit areas should also include open space with areas for community gardens and parks. There are ways to naturalize the highest density areas in our cities so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of green space. I look forward to seeing this through as city leaders make updates to the city plan, which began with community conversations earlier this year.

Meaghan Emery

Vice-chair

South Burlington City Council