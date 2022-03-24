To the Editor:

I am writing in response to a recent guest perspective, specifically that “the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee should return to its mission rather than following the premise of building housing anywhere and everywhere, regardless of the location and at the cost of the environment.” (John Bossange, “Recent city council election provides important lessons,” March 10, 2022)

I am not on the affordable housing committee but attend their meetings. I have witnessed similar harsh and degrading comments by Bossange directed at this committee and have seen in response some members invite him to talk and attend committee meetings to which he has repeatedly declined. So, as he continues to accuse this hard-working group of people of reckless environmental damage, I cannot sit idly by without a response.

First, he does not seem to realize the committee fully supports the recently adopted environmental protections regulations that go above and beyond most Vermont towns. The committee has stated this support multiple times.

Further, there are important components of the recent land development regulations the affordable housing committee has brought to light.

Here’s one example: The new regulations removed the previous ability to develop a duplex on a single one-acre parcel in certain areas. Now only one single house per acre is permitted.

According to public records, Bossange lives in such a duplex. If the land on which his home sits — last assessed at roughly $500,000 — was not allowed to include a duplex, it would have more likely been built as a very large single-family home and likely assessed at much more and selling for a much higher cost, such as $900,000.

Who would have benefitted? Certainly not people looking for homes at more reasonable prices. Does anyone in South Burlington feel there is a shortage of homes priced at $900,000 and up?

The change in regulation was due to a larger related issue, but it was a member of the affordable housing committee who identified this important unintended consequence. As a result, the committee simply asked the city council to review the impact of this change, which was a very reasonable request.

The committee has consistently “stuck to its mission” of ensuring that housing affordability is top of mind at every turn and with great depth of understanding. Our community has benefitted by the care and consideration of this committee far more than Bossange implies.

Thank you to the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee members for your dedication and due diligence.

Monica Ostby

South Burlington