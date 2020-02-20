There are times when we collectively need to hit the “refresh” button, and this election in SoBu is one of those times. There are very important issues facing our citizens and I believe that it’s time to refresh our conversations and decision-making with Matt Cota on the council.
Matt is an experienced, knowledgeable and thoughtful leader, and has a demonstrated history of addressing challenging issues with transparency, fairness and respect for all views. These are the qualities SoBu needs at this time.
I’m hitting “refresh” and casting my vote for Matt Cota. I hope you’ll join me.
Lisa Ventriss
South Burlington