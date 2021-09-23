To the Editor:
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 29 firefighters assembled at the Burlington International Airport parking structure to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of those who died in the attacks of 9/11.
Most of the firefighters climbed in full protective gear and carried various tools of their trade, all weighing between 45-55 additional pounds. This is an exhausting test of stamina and strength.
Our spirits were expectantly bolstered when an unknown, accomplished bagpiper began playing the off in the distance, to the northwest in the Delaware and White streets area.
We heard you, and truly appreciate you sharing your gift with us. It was beautiful and its meaning is not lost on us
Terence Francis
Francis is chief engineer and fire marshall for South Burlington fire and rescue.
