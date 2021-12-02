To the Editor:

I found the article “Students say no to slurs” a bit concerning (Nov. 18, 2021).

It dealt with the school administration’s efforts to deal with student harassment — slurs, insults … funny looks? Sounds like a lofty goal.

Just so I understand, if a boy shows up at school wearing a dress and makeup, the student body should accept and applaud his bravery in expressing his beliefs and individuality. If he is subjected to insults, slurs or ridicule, the administration will spring into action with the appropriate penalties for the offending student.

If that same boy showed up with a MAGA hat and T-shirt and was called a racist, homophobe or bigot, I wonder if that student would be afforded the same degree of concern?

Tom Chastenay

Milton