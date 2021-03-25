To the Editor:

Five years ago, I had the same experience finding a way to purchase hearing aids I could afford as Jessie Forand (“Hearing is not a luxury,” The Other Paper, March 18, 2021). BelTone wanted around $5,000 for a pair, an impossible amount for me and many other Vermonters.

For residents of Vermont who cannot afford the prohibitive costs, there are two choices for hearing aids. Vermont is one of a limited number of states in which Medicaid – Green Mountain Care — covers both hearing examinations and hearing aids through the University of Vermont Medical Center Audiology Department. The coverage includes examinations, hearing aids, repairs and replacements. UVM Audiology Department is on the Fanny Allen Campus.

Another option, not age restricted, is the Starkey Hearing Foundation in Minnesota. Starkey has income qualifications as well, but if they are met, for those with no insurance the hearing aids are paid for. The client may have to pay for the hearing test. UVM Audiology also works with the Starkey Foundation for age groups not covered by Medicaid insurance.

Paula DeMichele

South Burlington