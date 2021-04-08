To the Editor:

The recent guest perspective, “What’s the issue with southeast quadrant housing?” makes several incorrect assumptions and inferences relating to Vince Bolduc’s earlier commentary, “Uniqueness of the Southeast Quadrant.”

I write to point out these inaccuracies and appeal to all South Burlingtonians to do better when composing such pieces.

First, Bolduc did not write his commentary as a representative of South Burlington’s Affordable Housing Committee. This assumption on the part of the writer is erroneous; I know because I am a member of this committee. Bolduc likely made reference to his committee membership as a matter of transparency.

Second, the writer’s connection of the data in Bolduc’s piece with the writer’s characterization of attitudes among southeast quadrant residents toward development is the work of the writer’s mind, not Bolduc’s.

The writer is not a mindreader. Knowing Bolduc, I cannot imagine this connection was his intent.

I reread Bolduc’s commentary and find nothing that could fairly be described as an “insult” to residents of our city. The writer is entitled to his opinions, but I ask your readers to assess the fairness of the writer’s depiction of Bolduc’s commentary.

Third, the writer takes Bolduc to task for failing to mention the “need for responsible, well-built and aesthetically pleasing housing …”

I fail to find any basis for the writer’s contention that it was Bolduc’s responsibility to discuss the quality of housing being built and the development the writer mentions, in Bolduc’s commentary. While the writer has every right to share his views on these subjects with your readers, the writer’s scolding of Bolduc for not doing so is unjustified.

For your readers’ information, assessing the quality of housing being built in South Burlington is not among the work our city council tasked the affordable housing committee to carry out. The committee does make recommendations to the planning commission on regulations governing in what ways inclusionary (affordable) housing units must be the same as or may differ from market housing units.

Fourth, I see no basis for the writer’s conjecture that Bolduc’s commentary “could serve the developer’s interest, give license for more poorly designed homes, and work against affordable, well built, quality housing.” Again, I appeal to your readers’ sense of fairness in judging Bolduc’s commentary.

In closing, I ask all city residents who write a guest perspective or commentary to speak for themselves and not include unfounded conjectures about the intent or effect of other residents’ guest perspectives or commentaries. We are all capable of living up to this fairness and civility standard, and we owe it to one another to do so.

Sandy Dooley

South Burlington