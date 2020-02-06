I am voting for Matt Cota.
I am a single parent supporting two daughters (3 & 9) and have lived in South Burlington for over 10 years. My dream has been to buy a home, and watch my children continue to enjoy the amazing schools, parks and after school activities provided at Orchard School. Every year that dream gets farther away. There is no affordable housing, there seems to be constant fighting between the city council and school board, and from what I understand not a clear path to solve either one of these problems.
It is exciting to see the progress at the City Center project, and to think about how much fun it will be to take my kids to a real “South Burlington Downtown,” but unless and until our representatives on the council start working together on affordable housing, welcoming businesses to the community to support our education system – I don’t see that happening.
I moved here, away from my mom and dad specifically to raise my children – and no matter how hard I work, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide for them. The community is full of parents just like me who want to stay. We like it here, we love the schools, parks and our neighbors – it would be much nice to feel welcome.
Talking to Matt Cota, I feel like he is working for me and my kids, and my neighbors, and our schools and parks. I think we should give him a chance.
I am voting for Matt Cota.
Alexis Buckel
South Burlington